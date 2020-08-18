Medical examiner called to homicide near 31st and Pierce on Milwaukee's south side

article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene of a homicide on the city's south side on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The medical examiner's office said a woman was killed near 31st and Pierce. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 18.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the woman, 27, was fatally shot and died at the scene around noon on Tuesday.

Police said a person of interest is in custody, and the investigation remains active.