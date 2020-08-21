Medical examiner anticipates record-breaking deaths in Milwaukee County

If current trends continue, Milwaukee County is set to break multiple death records, the medical examiner said in a tweet Friday, August 21.

If trends continue, the medical examiner expects 514 fatal overdoses, smashing the 2019 record by nearly 100.

In 2019, Milwaukee County recorded a record number of fatal drug overdoses — 418. Compared to a previous record of 401 in 2017.

While COVID-19 cases are said to be decreasing in the county, according to health officials, the medical examiner says trending numbers could result in 455 deaths from coronavirus in Milwaukee County.

After a 90% increase in homicides this July compared to July 2019 — many of which were gun-related — the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner expects the city will top 190 homicides by year's end.

Data from the Milwaukee County Homicide Review Commission.

The entire year of 2019 reported 99 homicides.

According to a virtual dashboard created to track homicides, Milwaukee County has reported 98 homicides, 80 from gun violence, through August 6, 2020.

In their "dose of reality," the ME also highlighted the possibility of 120 suicides, 97 motor vehicle fatalities, and 37 infant deaths in 2020.