Medical College of WI clears up COVID-19 myths, misconceptions

The Medical College of Wisconsin wants to clear up any myths or misconceptions people might have towards the coronavirus vaccination. They say people should be asking questions -- but be cautious about the source of those answers.

"If you are fearful, it’s OK," said Dr. Laura Cassidy, an epidemiologist.

During a virtual town hall meeting on Friday, Dec. 18, medical officials stressed the safety of the vaccine.

"The two vaccines coming to market are much more effective than we could ever have dreamed or hoped for," said Dr. John Raymond, President and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin.

They also debunked myths over the COVID-19 vaccines -- clearing up misconceptions surrounding "herd immunity."

"We do not have herd immunity. I want to point that out. We’re not anywhere near close to 70% of the population that have been infected. It’s probably 20 or 30 in Wisconsin," said Dr. Raymond.

Officials said people who have recovered from COVID-19 should get the vaccine because there are cases of people being infected twice with the virus.

There is also a myth that the vaccine will make you severely sick. Officials say any illness would be minor and are signs of your body-building immunity -- and symptoms should go away within 24 hours. Any recorded allergic reactions have come from people with allergies in their medical history.

"We have not seen a surge after thanksgiving but the rest of the country," said Dr. Raymond.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin seems to be doing better in the pandemic.

"For about a month we were at the epicenter of the outbreak," said Dr. Raymond.

Still, officials say COVID-19 related deaths in the Dairy State are high -- and they want people to keep this in mind with holiday gatherings around the corner.

"Deaths lag new cases by about five weeks -- and we still have a lot of people dying from COVID-19. Our seven-day average yesterday was 44 deaths per -- and obviously that is something that is troubling," said Dr. Raymond.

There are still questions only time will answer -- including how long immunity to COVID-19 will last after you have received your vaccine. That is still being studied.