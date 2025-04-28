Medicaid cuts could impact Wisconsin's health care system, economy

The Brief Anticipated federal budget cuts to Medicaid could impact Wisconsin. About 20% of people in Wisconsin are covered by Medicaid, and the federal government covers a percentage of the costs. If the cuts happen, Wisconsin would have to find a way to front more of those costs, or restrict eligibility.



Wisconsin's Medicaid director is warning that anticipated cuts to the federal budget could put Wisconsin's health care system and economy at risk.

In Wisconsin, about 20% of people are covered by Medicaid.

Right now, federal dollars cover a percentage of Medicaid costs and the state covers the rest.

One proposal before Congress limits federal funds to a set dollar amount per person, which DHS says could cost the state billions of dollars.

Another possibility is a work requirement for able-bodied adults without children.

"It’s not like these people disappear. They still need care now they just won’t have the insurance, meaning hospitals again will be picking up additional costs which gets passed onto all healthcare consumers," said Wisconsin Medicaid Director Bill Hanna.

If substantial federal dollars are lost, the state may need to find the money by raising taxes or cutting other budget items.

Wisconsin could also change its Medicaid eligibility or cover fewer services.