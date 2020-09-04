'Means everything:' Vigil held for MPD members lost this week

An emotional ceremony was held Friday night, Sept. 4 to remember three Milwaukee Police Department members lost earlier in the week.

The ceremony, held at MPD District 2 on Milwaukee's south side, honored Community Service Officer Naeem Sarosh and two others -- an officer and a former officer who both took their own lives.

Father, husband and community service officer, the sudden loss of Sarosh affected many at District 2, where he worked.

"The way he lost his life is completely senseless," said Milwaukee Police Capt. David Salazar.

Naeem Sarosh

Sarosh was shot and killed Monday evening, Aug. 31 near 22nd Place and Layton Avenue, allegedly by his own neighbor in a dispute that started over lawn clippings.

Advertisement

Mohammed Afzal, 65, was arrested and charged in Sarosh's death.

"This past week has been extremely difficult for each and every one of us. We all knew officer Sarosh and his loss is tremendous to us," Salazar said.

Thomas Kline

Also within the police department, Officer Thomas Kline and one other former officer died by suicide. Community activist Tracey Dent organized Friday's show of support.

"Yes they need police reform, but they are also human beings," Dent said. "We need to embrace them in their time of need and that's what the community did today."

Vigil held outside Milwaukee Police Department District 2 station

Officers were grateful for a moment of respite and support as tension in Milwaukee continues.

"Having the community come out here, we have such a diverse group of people," said Salazar. "Different faiths, a real grassroots effort here, and express their love and admiration for him and their support for us. It means everything."

Sarosh's death has been even more shocking and difficult for one District 2 officer -- Sarosh's brother. Officers said the family will always be family to them.