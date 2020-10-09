ME: 164 homicides in Milwaukee County in 2020, could hit record 200+

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, the county is on track to surpass 200 homicides in 2020, something that's never happened before. The warning came in the form of a tweet from MCMEO on Friday, Oct. 9.

In Milwaukee County, there have been 164 confirmed homicides in 2020.

In 2019, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office investigated 130 homicides. As of the evening of Sept. 22, the county had already surpassed that -- at 150.