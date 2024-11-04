MCTS winter bus schedule in effect starting Dec. 1, 2024

article

The Brief Winter schedules for the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) were announced on Monday, Nov. 4. Those scheduled take effect as of Dec. 1, 2024. Riders should take note of changes – and plan accordingly.



Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Monday, Nov. 4 that winter schedules go into effect on Sunday Dec. 1, 2024.

A news release says the winter service will have adjustments to the schedules to improve reliability, and increase the efficiency of service. The timetable changes were based on feedback from riders and bus operators. Additionally, several routes will return to their normal routings after the completion of long-term road construction.

The following route schedules were adjusted to improve the timeliness of buses.

Route 12

Route 19

Route 34

Route 52

Route 54

Route 81

Route 92

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The following routes will return to their regular routing in the winter:

Route 15: Detour on the northern end in both directions due to reconstruction on the Holton St. Bridge.

Route 35: Detour on the southern end in both directions due to the reconstruction of the Loomis Road bridge over I-894.

Route 66: Detour on the eastern end at 20th Street in both directions due to construction.

RedLine: Detour on the eastern end in both directions due to construction on Downer Avenue between Capitol Drive and Edgewood Avenue.

Visit RideMCTS.com/ServiceChanges for additional information and schedule previews. The Umo app will show the winter schedule starting on Dec. 1.