MCTS warns of service delays due to 2020 Democratic National Convention

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Friday, Aug. 14 that it expects to have some service delays because of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the Wisconsin Center -- and detours around the facility.

Affected routes include 12, 14, 19, 30, 57, 80, Blueline, and Goldline. Temporary bus stop signs will be posted.

In addition to DNC-related activities, there may be multiple demonstrations and marches happening near the Wisconsin Center during that time frame. It is possible that rolling street closures may lead to additional detours and delays to bus service.

The following route changes will be in effect:

Wisconsin Ave East-West Routes: Rt 14 (Humboldt-16th-Forest Home), Rt 30 (UMW-Sherman Blvd), GoldLine (UWM-Wisconsin Ave-Bluemound Rd) and Blueline (National Ave-Fond du Lac Ave) will detour via State Street between Water and 10th/11th Streets.

Route 12 (12th-Teutonia) and Route 31 (12th-Highland) will maintain service to stops on 12th and also near the 5th & St. Paul Intermodal Station (IMS). Stops on Wisconsin Ave between 10th and 6th will be temporarily suspended.

Route 57 (Water-Walnut) will see minor impacts, temporarily suspending stops on Michigan. Service to the IMS at 5th & St. Paul will be maintained.

Route 19 (3rd Street/King Drive) will detour via Water between the Third Ward and Juneau Ave, maintaining opportunities for transfer connections with east-west routes.

Route 80 (6th Street) will detour via 12th Street from Wisconsin Ave to Highland Ave, maintaining opportunities for transfer connections with east-west routes.

Stay up-to-date on detours and service changes by checking RideMCTS.com/alerts frequently during the convention.

Advertisement



