MCTS Transit Teen Advisory Board applicants wanted

The Milwaukee County Transit System is looking for teen applicants interested in joining its new Transit Teen Advisory Board.

The board, MCTS said, is a new community outreach program open to Milwaukee County residents ages 14 to 18.

MCTS said the initiative empowers teen residents to advocate for MCTS through "fun and interactive" sessions designed to develop their leadership skills. Teens will learn and share information about how public transportation affects them, their peers and their families.

Applications to join are now being accepted through Friday, Sept. 30. The term begins in October 2022 and runs through June 2023. The board will meet twice a month, after school at the MCTS Administration Building.



MCTS is seeking up to 22 community-minded teens. Each member will represent one of Milwaukee County’s supervisory districts. Members will receive a monthly $40 stipend and bus fare.

The application and additional information is available available online.