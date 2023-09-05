MCTS shootings, county moves toward in-house security 'transit rangers'

After two shootings on Milwaukee County Transit System buses in August, a county committee approved changes Tuesday, Sept. 5 aimed at making county buses safer.

According to the transit union, one of the victims was the fiancée of a bus operator.

Bus operators, union leaders and riders all pitched support for change, which starts with bringing security employees in-house.

"We definitely need better security," said Sandra Cooper.

Before the Milwaukee County Committee on Transportation and Transit, drivers and union leaders shared stories of their safety struggles.

"He lowers his window, pulls out a gun," said Simpson. "In that moment, I knew that I was out there alone."

Near Sherman and Capitol, prosecutors say Melvin Goodwin, 32, shot a man he didn't know in the shoulder before getting off the MCTS bus.

"What happened in the last couple weeks on our buses has to stop," said Supervisor Patti Logsdon.

While MCTS officials said shootings on board are rare, a new proposal aims to improve safety and security by first allowing the county's bus security contract with Allied Universal Services to expire at the end of October.

"I had operators take pictures of (Allied employees), how they sleeping on the job, how they sleeping when they supposed to be protecting us," said Michael Brown, ATU 998 vice president.

Instead, the committee approved a resolution Tuesday for the county to stand up its own bus security. The proposal recommends the hiring of 51 "transit rangers," four supervisors a public safety manager and liaisons to connect riders to county services.

"Milwaukee County has an opportunity now to bring those people in-house and provide the highest level of service to our most vulnerable population," said Supervisor Peter Burgelis.

The plans must be approved by the full board.

MCTS estimated it would cost $3.5 million per year.

Supervisor Burgelis said the county pays Allied $2.2 million.

FOX6 News reached out to Allied for a comment but did not hear back.