MCTS reinstates mask policy; COVID 'medium' risk

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is responding to rising COVID-19 risk levels by reinstating its mask policy on Friday, Oct. 14.

According to the CDC's community levels, the county has risen into the "medium" risk designation.

In partnership with Milwaukee County, MCTS will require everyone to wear masks on county buses starting Friday. Milwaukee County and MCTS will continue to provide guidance as COVID-19 rates remain fluid.

MCTS said it will supply masks on buses and ask riders to practice safe riding habits and respect fellow passengers.

MCTS riders should remember: