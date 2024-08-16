MCTS recommends pausing CONNECT 2 project, cites fiscal issues

article

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is recommending to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors to pause the CONNECT 2 Bus Rapid Transit project due to a current lack of funding and ongoing fiscal challenges.

The recommendation will be considered by the county board’s Transportation and Transit Committee on Sep. 4, 2024.

According to a media release from MCTS, the CONNECT 2 Bus Rapid Transit line (BRT) would enhance public transit service along 27th Street across five municipalities, as well as a state roadway, to connect residents with jobs, education, medical facilities, and economic centers from Bayshore Mall in Glendale to IKEA in Oak Creek.

It would replace one of the county’s busiest bus routes, the PurpleLine, with shorter wait times, faster travel times, and premium transit stations.

The media release goes on to say Milwaukee County Transit System does not have a sustainable funding source. The 0.4% sales tax increase implemented by Milwaukee County in 2024 prevented major cuts to transit service. However, the Milwaukee County Office of Strategy, Budget and Performance projected lower-than-expected sales tax revenues.

In addition, a report from the Milwaukee County Comptroller shows financial gaps in the transit operations budget as soon as 2025, growing into an annual shortfall exceeding $15 million by 2028, which is the same year that CONNECT 2 was set to launch.

MCTS says pausing the CONNECT 2 project at the current phase frees up potentially $15 million in one-time temporary funds that can be directed toward MCTS operating costs to maintain current service levels and avoid route disruptions.

The current PurpleLine route will continue serving riders along 27th Street. MCTS will also continue working with partners to seek out dedicated funding for the CONNECT 2 project from state, federal and local sources. To learn more about how to help local public transit receive sustainable funding, click here.