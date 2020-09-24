MCTS bus route connects people with jobs at Amazon in Oak Creek

article

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Thursday, Sept. 24 it is launching a new bus route that will connect residents with jobs at Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Oak Creek.

Route 81 (Amazon-Oak Creek) will begin service on October 11, operating seven days a week between the intersections of N. 35th Street & W. Fond du Lac Avenue in Milwaukee and S. 13th Street & W. Ryan Road in Oak Creek. Buses will have stops on portions of W. Fond du Lac Avenue, N. 17th Street, W. Walnut Street, N., and S. 6th Street.

In addition to operating along those busy corridors, Route 81 also connects with 16 existing MCTS bus routes. This means passengers who use Routes 12, 14, 19, 21, 22, 30, 31, 33, 35, 56, 57, 60, 80, GoldLine, BlueLine and PurpleLine can transfer to Route 81 from neighborhoods all across the County.

MCTS worked closely with officials from Amazon and the City of Oak Creek to make sure the route’s schedule synchronizes with employee shift times at the facility. Specific schedule information and bus stop locations will be posted on RideMCTS.com and the Ride MCTS app in the coming weeks.