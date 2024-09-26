MCTS bus driver helps lost child; found in just diaper; 'he just ran up'

The Brief An MCTS driver is being recognized for helping a lost child. The child was found in just a diaper near 76th and Sheridan in Milwaukee.



Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus driver Elex M. is being recognized for helping a lost child.

It was a normal day until Elex pulled up to his stop at 76th and Sheridan. As he approached the bus stop, he spotted a little boy in just a diaper.

"He just ran up. I don't know where he's supposed to be at," said a man waiting at the bus stop.

The man waiting at the bus stop brought the child onto the bus.

That's when Elex called MCTS dispatch, to reach Milwaukee police. Within 20 minutes, the child was reunited with his father.