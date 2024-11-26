MCTS 9th annual Rosa Parks tribute: 'Honor the strength and legacy'

article

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is honoring Rosa Parks for the ninth year in a row by keeping a seat open on every bus in the fleet from Sunday, Dec. 1 through Tuesday, Dec. 3.

According to MCTS, each reserved seat will feature a red rose and a commemorative placard with Parks’ photo, paying tribute to her pivotal role in the civil rights movement. The sign reads, "On the anniversary of her courageous act, MCTS salutes Rosa Parks, Claudette Colvin, and all who made a seat available for everyone."



"With this tribute, we aim to honor the strength and legacy of Rosa Parks and others who stood against injustice, paving the way for equality in public transportation and beyond," said Julie Esch, MCTS Interim Managing Director. "We hope this annual recognition and scholarship inspire the next generation to lead with courage and purpose."

In addition to the bus tribute, MCTS encourages Milwaukee County high school seniors planning to attend a trade school, college, or university to apply for the annual Rosa Parks Tribute Scholarship. The scholarship application deadline is Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at 8 a.m.

For more details on the Rosa Parks Scholarship and MCTS’s community outreach programs, please visit RideMCTS.com/Scholarship.

The information in this post was provided by the Milaukee County Transit System.




