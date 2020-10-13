MCSO seeks person of interest in Caesar Park assault

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has requested the public's assistance identifying and locating a person of interest in an August aggravated assault complaint.

Police said a 38-year-old victim was found severely injured on a path near the entrance of a pedestrian bridge, east of the Milwaukee River, in Caesar Park on Milwaukee's Lower East Side.

The person of interest is described a male in his late 20s or early 30s, 5'8" tall or shorter, heavy build, Black and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at 414-278-4788.

