MCSO: Road rage incident, shots fired shuts down NB I-43

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Report of shots fired on high rise bridge in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a road rage complaint of shots fired on northbound I-43 just south of W. National Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

All northbound traffic lanes were shut down from W. Becher Street to Wisconsin Avenue while deputies searched for evidence. Traffic was diverted at W. Becher Street.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact MCSO at 414-278-4788.

