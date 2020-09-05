MCSO: Man killed in crash on I-43 near Forest Home

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning, Sept. 5 responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on I-43.

Authorities said the vehicle crashed into the median wall on westbound I-43 near Forest Home Avenue just after 5 a.m. Its driver -- a 52-year-old man -- was unresponsive.

The Greenfield Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary indications, sheriff's officials said, suggest that the crash might have been related to a medical emergency. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.