MCSO: Dozen+ crashes Monday morning, slow down

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says they have responded to a "dozen-plus crashes" Monday morning, Dec. 6 across the entire county highway system. 

The sheriff's office says the crashes are mostly concentrated along I-94.  They are advising motorists to slow down and allow time for braking. 

