MCSO: Dozen+ crashes Monday morning, slow down

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says they have responded to a "dozen-plus crashes" Monday morning, Dec. 6 across the entire county highway system.

The sheriff's office says the crashes are mostly concentrated along I-94. They are advising motorists to slow down and allow time for braking.

Monitor traffic conditions on our Traffic Tracker by CLICKING HERE.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News