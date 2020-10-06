Expand / Collapse search

MCSO: Deputy suffers minor injuries after crash during pursuit

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE - All lanes of westbound I-894 were temporarily closed early Tuesday morning, Oct. 6 following a crash involving a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office deputy. It happened near 92nd Street just before 3 a.m. 

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 2:29 a.m. MCSO deputies joined a vehicle pursuit that was initiated by the Franklin Police Department at S. 6th Street and West Drexel Avenue. 

One MCSO squad crashed during the pursuit. The squad sustained major damage and the deputy suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. 

