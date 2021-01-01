MCSO: 13 OWI arrests on New Year's Eve, 2 OWI-related crashes

New Year's Eve is a busy night for law enforcement as they patrol areas for people driving under the influence. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office prepared for 2021's new year celebrations to be quiet.

New Year's Eve is typically a night for late celebrations as people pop the champagne and celebrate. Also, a night law enforcement prepares for in advance.

"Our number one goal is to ensure that people get to and from their destination safely. And we'll be out on the road watching for that, ensuring that people are adhering to the rule of the road," said Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas.

Specifically watching out for people getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

"Deputies are prepared to take appropriate law enforcement action, whether be an arrest or citation," said Lucas.

In 2019, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office made 17 OWI arrests on New Year's Eve.

"Our hope is that it's a quieter evening. Obviously, with the pandemic there are less activities, there are less events. And hopefully, people will be acting more responsibly," said Lucas.

2020 is a record-breaking year for road fatalities.

"We are hopeful that in the year 2021 that we can reduce those numbers and certainly cut down on some of the recklessness. Our goal, again, is to keep everyone safe," said Lucas.

Law enforcement is also hoping 2021 WILL bring fewer challenges.

"2020 was, by every measure, challenging. Now it's an opportunity in 2021 to continue to build on that partnership and trust with the people of Milwaukee County," said Lucas.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, there were a total of 13 OWI arrests last night. Two of them were in OWI related crashes. There were also two arrests for property damage crashes -- not OWI related.