Mayville death investigation; husband, wife found deceased

Mayville police are investigating the deaths of a husband and wife found in the backyard of their residence. Officials stated in a social media post the deaths are from apparent medical events.

The deaths were reported on Sunday, May 15 at a residence on River Drive in Mayville.

The initial investigation shows there was nothing suspicious in nature. There is no danger to the public.

The Mayville Police Department was assisted by Mayville EMS, Mayville Fire Department, Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.