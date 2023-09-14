Child sexual assault, porn; Mayville man accused

article

A Mayville man is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child, child sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography after a Sept. 8 search.

Police executed a search warrant at 23-year-old Charles Rash's home after receiving a cybertip. The search unveiled videos of Rash performing sexual acts with a 3-year-old child. Child pornography was also found on his phone.

Rash made his initial court appearance Monday and is being held in the Dodge County Jail on $250,000 cash bond.

Police said all indications show Rash acted alone. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mayville Police Department at 920-387-7903 (ext. 1303).