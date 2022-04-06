Mayoral election: Milwaukee leaders react, look ahead

For the first time in nearly 20 years, Milwaukee officially has a new mayor. Omar Shaikh, owner of Carnevor Steakhouse – and Angela Land, BLOC executive director, join FOX6 WakeUp to talk about Mayor Cavalier Johnson winning the election.

Cavalier Johnson was elected Milwaukee mayor Tuesday, April 5, a historic victory that makes him the city's first elected African American mayor and first new mayor in nearly two decades.

Johnson beat Bob Donovan, who also lost the mayor's race in 2016 to Tom Barrett.