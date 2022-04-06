Expand / Collapse search

Mayoral election: Milwaukee leaders react, look ahead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Angela Lang discusses Milwaukee's mayoral election

Angela Land, BLOC executive director, talks Cavalier Johnson winning election.

MILWAUKEE - For the first time in nearly 20 years, Milwaukee officially has a new mayor. Omar Shaikh, owner of Carnevor Steakhouse – and Angela Land, BLOC executive director, join FOX6 WakeUp to talk about Mayor Cavalier Johnson winning the election. 

Cavalier Johnson was elected Milwaukee mayor Tuesday, April 5, a historic victory that makes him the city's first elected African American mayor and first new mayor in nearly two decades.

Johnson beat Bob Donovan, who also lost the mayor's race in 2016 to Tom Barrett.

Omar Shaikh shares thoughts on Milwaukee welcoming new mayor

Omar Shaikh joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about Cavalier Johnson being elected Milwaukee mayor Tuesday.

