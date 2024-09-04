Mayor Johnson declares Sept. 4 ‘goldeNMoments Day’ in Milwaukee

The Brief September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. In recognition of this occasion, Northwestern Mutual and Mayor Cavalier Johnson are declaring Sept. 4 as ‘goldeNMoments Day’. A proclamation ceremony was held on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Northwestern Mutual Milwaukee Headquarters.



September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a time to raise up goldeNMoments that are lighting the way to a future without childhood cancer.

In recognition of this occasion, Northwestern Mutual and Mayor Cavalier Johnson are declaring Sept. 4 as ‘goldeNMoments Day’ – a moment in time that will be celebrated annually in Milwaukee to commemorate the breakthrough moments in a diagnosis that leads to a brighter future.

"Now and forthcoming September 4, will serve as a tangible moment marked on our calendars to collectively rally our community and helping to tell the powerful stories, stories like the ones we just heard, stories of strength, stories of celebration, stories of joy and resilience. Stories of golden moments, the milestones, the small victories, the breakthroughs, the advancements in treatment, and stories of survivor success," said Mayor Johnson.





A proclamation ceremony was held on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Northwestern Mutual Milwaukee Headquarters.

According to a news release from Northwestern Mutual, every day, more than 1,000 children worldwide are diagnosed with childhood cancer. The importance of recognizing the resilience of the childhood cancer community is a vital aspect of Northwestern Mutual's long-standing commitment to raising awareness and advocating for childhood cancer.

