Police recruitment bonuses; Milwaukee mayor ceremonially signs file
MILWAUKEE - Mayor Johnson signed a resolution on Friday, Feb. 28 amending the City of Milwaukee’s state legislative package relating to the creation and funding of a State of Wisconsin statewide police recruitment bonus incentive program.
Milwaukee and municipalities across Wisconsin face challenges in recruiting new police officers.
This effort, modeled on a program in Florida, proposes a statewide bonus to attract police to departments here, according to a news release from the Office of Mayor Johnson.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Office of Mayor Cavalier Johnson.