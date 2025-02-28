Expand / Collapse search

Police recruitment bonuses; Milwaukee mayor ceremonially signs file

By
Updated  February 28, 2025 10:33am CST
Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Mayor Johnson ceremonially signed a city file proposing a statewide police recruitment incentive program.
    • This effort, modeled on a program in Florida, proposes a statewide bonus to attract police to departments here.

MILWAUKEE - Mayor Johnson signed a resolution on Friday, Feb. 28 amending the City of Milwaukee’s state legislative package relating to the creation and funding of a State of Wisconsin statewide police recruitment bonus incentive program.

Milwaukee and municipalities across Wisconsin face challenges in recruiting new police officers. 

MKE police recruitment bonus, ceremonial signing

Mayor Cavalier Johnson ceremonially signs a resolution amending the City of Milwaukee’s state legislative package relating to the creation and funding of a State of Wisconsin statewide police recruitment bonus incentive program.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This effort, modeled on a program in Florida, proposes a statewide bonus to attract police to departments here, according to a news release from the Office of Mayor Johnson. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Office of Mayor Cavalier Johnson. 

WisconsinNewsCavalier Johnson