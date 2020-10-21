Expand / Collapse search

Mayor Barrett announces launch of new website featuring voter tracker

By FOX6 News Digital Team
2020 Election
Officials announce launch of Milwaukee Election Commission website

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg on Wednesday announced a new website for the Commission and shared voting details as Election Day approaches.

MILWAUKEE - Mayor Tom Barrett and Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg announced on Wednesday, Oct. 21 the launch of the City of Milwaukee Election Commission’s new website: milwaukee.gov/414votes.

A key highlight of the website is the voter tracker, which provides users with a daily update on absentee ballot returns, early voting numbers, and registered voters.

More than 75,000 people in Wisconsin cast ballots on the first day of early in-person voting, the state elections commission reported. Early in-person voting will be an option through Nov. 1 in the state.

