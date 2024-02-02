Mayfair Mall bathroom photos, man sentenced to 1 day with time served

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Eric Mulkey of Michigan on Friday, Feb. 2 to one day in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center – and then gave Mulkey credit for one day served. Mulkey had faced multiple charges for taking video of people in a bathroom at Mayfair Mall in 2019.

Mulkey reached a plea deal in August 2023 to amended charges in this case. Online court records show Mulkey pleaded no contest to the following charges:

Attempt capture an intimate representation without consent (two counts)

Capture an intimate representation (victim < 18 years old)

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, a 15-year-old boy using the bathroom at the mall in August 2019 "noticed a dark-colored object, possibly a cellphone pressed up against the wall. The camera lens was facing him." The teen walked away from the urinal and "waited for the defendant to exit his stall." The complaint says when Mulkey did eventually leave the stall, he "appeared very nervous" and was holding a cellphone in his hands. The teen went to speak with officers at the mall security office.

Officers learned Mulkey's place of employment was at the mall -- and they later went to his home. The complaint says Mulkey consented to a search of his phone, but then through his attorney "limited the search of the phone to pictures and video from August 3, 2019."

Wauwatosa police later obtained a search warrant to look at the defendant's phone and found a video from June 5 taken inside the bathroom at Mayfair Mall. Police were able to identify and speak with the person captured in that video. He did not consent to being videotaped or photographed.

The complaint indicates there were other videos on Mulkey's phone "under similar circumstances."