Maxwell Street Days in Cedarburg, big fundraiser for fire dept.

Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

In Cedarburg on Sunday, May 26, thousands of people shopped and explored for the first ‘Maxwell Street Days’ of the season, a major fundraiser for the fire department.

Sometimes it takes a little strategy to find the perfect items at an outdoor market.

"Knowing what you like and what you want to look for," said Hayden Kolowrat.

"Check out the scene and see what’s going on," said Joseph Leonhardt.

Joseph Leonhardt and Hayden Kolowrat bought arms full of items at Firemen's Park in Cedarburg Sunday morning.

"Just came out today looking for different video game equipment," added Leonhardt.

I got just a bunch of old advertisements that I like to frame and put up in my place as art," added Lolowrat.

It's part of Maxwell Street Days, a tradition dating back to the 1960s. There are vintage treasures, toys, collectibles, tools, and more.

"Four times a year. It’s a one-day event. It’s just a giant, large flea market. Food beverages. It’s a family event," said Cedarburg Fire Chief Jeff Vahsholtz, adding that it helps the department raise money.

"Our fire trucks are funded through the money raised at Maxwell Street Days. No tax money has ever been used in Cedarburg to purchase a fire truck before," added Chief Vahsholtz.

To give back, members of the fire department even helped cook up food at the event.

"It’s fun to be with them. To joke around and to be able to serve a good product," said Chief Vahsholtz.

That food serves as fuel for a full morning of shopping and whatever comes next.

"The plan is to go home, take it all apart and get it working again. Bring it back to life," said Leonhardt.

The next Maxwell Street Day will be Sunday, July 14, followed by Sept. 1 and Oct. 6.