Matthew Willmann sentenced, pay fines in off-duty incident as officer

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Matthew Willmann on Thursday, Feb. 17 to pay $1,250 in fines (the maximum allowed) and $1,099 in restitution to UW-Milwaukee. Willmann is a Milwaukee police officer who was involved in an incident that happened in July 2020 while he was off-duty.

Willmann pleaded guilty in November 2021 to two counts of disorderly conduct – charges which had been amended.

Video showed the Willmann, being pushed to the ground outside of a bar on then-Old World Third Street.

Video showing off-duty MPD Matthew Willmann involved in an incident on Old World Third Street

Just before that, a group of protesters was walking past. It is alleged that the officer and his wife shouted at protesters.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A photographer also claimed she was assaulted and had her camera damaged.

Milwaukee police say Willmann was disciplined internally for this incident.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Willmann statement to court prior to sentencing

Just briefly, I would like to take this moment and apologize for my actions on July 5, 2020.

My wife became involved in an incident while we were out to lunch. For her safety, I intervened. Looking back on this day, I believe I could've used better judgment and restraint.

I've dedicated 16 years of my life serving the City of Milwaukee and its citizens and have never failed in doing so. Many times I have placed my safety secondary to others while performing my duties.

I apologize that my actions that day have brought discredit not only to my family but my department. I regret my actions on that day.

Moving forward, I will use this incident to remind me of how my actions need to be held to the highest standard. I do want to sincerely apologize to all parties that have been involved in this incident. Thank you.