Martin Luther King Jr. lookalike at Ravens game goes viral, daughter responds

The daughter of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is weighing in on a viral picture of a man who bears a striking resemblance to her father.

Cameras captured the Baltimore Ravens fan during Saturday's game against Texas at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore and photo spread on the internet pretty quickly.

It has received more than 93,000 likes and 600 comments as of Monday morning. It's also been reposted 14,000 times.

It even found its way to King Center CEO Dr. Bernice King who responded to the picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a post of her own.

King initially commented on the post saying, "Hmm," with a cry-laughing emoji.

She then wrote, "I have a great sense of humor, ya’ll. This post is funny. Some posts about/uses of my father’s image are not. This man resembles Daddy, tho.

Baltimore won the game on Saturday and moved on to the AFC Championship game. They will host the conference championship for the first time ever.

Bernice King is the youngest daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. She was 5 years old when her father was assassinated.

At this time, it does not appear that the fan has been publicly identified.