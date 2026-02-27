Marquette University sex assault; suspect in custody, wanted in separate case

The Brief Marquette University police arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a Feb. 18 sexual assault and armed robbery. The suspect is currently in the Milwaukee County Jail on recommended charges of first-degree sexual assault and armed robbery, though formal charges have not been filed. He has an open sexual assault case dating back to 2018 and he previously "no-showed" for court dates in both 2019 and 2024 while out on signature bonds.



A man is in custody in connection to a Marquette University sexual assault earlier this month, and the man has been wanted for more than a year in another sexual assault case.

The man is currently in the Milwaukee County Jail on recommended charges of 1st-degree sexual assault and armed robbery.

The man has not been charged in connection with the case, but was previously charged with 4th-degree sexual assault several years ago.

Feb. 18 incident

What we know:

This is the person (pictured below) Marquette University police believe is the suspect in the sexual assault from early in the morning on Feb. 18, walking toward the area where police say a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed.

In the days that followed, police canvassed the area, tracking down leads, including those from surveillance video.

That led police to a rundown house at 13th and Highland last Friday (Feb. 20) where several people were arrested on unrelated warrants and possible evidence matching that in the sexual assault case was found, including a tan coat, hooded sweatshirt, and gun.

On Thursday morning, Feb. 26, Marquette police arrested a 34-year-old man a couple blocks to the north, at 13th and Vliet.

Jail records show the man was booked on recommended charges of first-degree sexual assault and armed robbery.

FOX6 is not naming the man, as he has not been charged in connection to this crime.

Separate sexual assault case

What we know:

However, the man has an open sexual assault case dating back nearly eight years.

In July 2018, court filings say a woman said the man touched her as she was getting off an elevator at the Wells building at Milwaukee and Wisconsin.

Nearly 10 months later, a student at the MATC campus told police the same man touched her as she was going up a stairwell.

The man was charged in June 2019.

A signature bond was set, and the case was set to go to trial later that year, but the man was a no-show.

In 2024, he was arrested and brought back to court. Court records show a signature bond was set, and set to go to trial again in August 2024, but he didn't show up a second time.

He is scheduled to appear in court next week in the open sexual assault case.