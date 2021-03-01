Marquette University reveals in-person plans for fall 2021 semester

article

Marquette University announced on Monday, March 1 that it is planning for a return to an in-person academic and residential campus experience for students for the fall 2021 semester.

In a letter to the campus community and incoming students, University President Michael Lovell stated:

"Marquette was able to pivot at the start of the pandemic and re-opened last fall in a hybrid learning model to give our students an on-campus experience. With mandatory testing, required masks and limits on gatherings, we were able to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus this academic year, and now we are planning for an in-person academic and residential experience for our students this fall."

A detailed plan for the fall 2021 semester will be announced at a later date as the university continues to work with local public health officials to ensure that all proper health and safety protocols are in place. Additional mechanisms will remain in place should it be necessary to pivot or adjust plans.

What MU has seen amid the pandemic

A news release says during fall 2020, 45% of classes were online, 32% were in-person and 23% were a hybrid, blended approach. For the fall 2021 semester, Marquette is planning to return to a vast majority of classes meeting in-person. During the fall 2019 semester before the pandemic, 96% of Marquette classes were in-person, with 2% fully online and 2% a hybrid of online and in-person.