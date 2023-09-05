Marquette University police officers' bodycams 'building trust'

The Marquette University Police Department is equipping officers with body cameras after testing the technology over the summer.

Marquette has 1,200 cameras and more than 450 blue light emergency phones.

More than a dozen MUPD officers are using new technology.

"If you double tap it, it will turn on," said Officer Vincent Acevedo.

"Body cameras have really become standard for many law enforcement agencies across the country," said Chief Edith Hudson.

Acevedo is one of the 10 officers, along with two sergeants, to get body cameras.

"It just helps me get evidence and document everything that is being said," said Officer Acevedo.

Wisconsin's Department of Justice is partially funding the cameras. University officials said the video will be subject to Wisconsin's open records law.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officers used the cameras during a summer pilot program, rolling them out fully this fall.

"There’s a muscle memory that the officers have to learn how to practice," said Chief Hudson.

The department has been using dash cameras since 2015. Chief Hudson said this is just another tool.

"I think the transparency and building trust is really important," said Chief Hudson.

Freshman Deasia Clark said the cameras are needed on campus.

"With them wearing it, it feels like they are being more transparent," said Clark. "They have nothing to hide"

The body cameras capture multiple angles, and there are live feeds.

"It protects us and the students and citizens we interact with on a daily basis," said Officer Acevedo.

UW-Milwaukee police also wear body cameras.