Marquette University police issue safety alert after vehicle stolen near campus

Marquette University’s Department of Public Safety is warning students to be alert — after a vehicle was stolen in downtown Milwaukee near campus. It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 near 16th and Wisconsin.

According to officials, at approximately 4 p.m., a male not affiliated with Marquette parked his vehicle on W. Wisconsin Ave. near N. 16th St. and entered a local business. The vehicle was left running and a female passenger, who is a Marquette student, remained inside the vehicle.

At that time, an unknown male subject approached the vehicle, demanded the woman victim exit the vehicle, and verbally threatened her. She exited the vehicle, and the unknown male subject fled the scene westbound in the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a 2009 Maroon Mercury Mountaineer (SUV) Minnesota license plate: 702-UVM.

The suspect is described as a male, black, in his 20s, with short black hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt and stonewashed jeans.

All Marquette students, faculty, staff, guests and visitors are reminded to: