Marquette University police issue safety alert after robbery reported near campus

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University’s Department of Public Safety is investigating a robbery in downtown Milwaukee near campus. It happened around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 near 22nd and Wisconsin.



According to officials, the victim and two suspects engaged in a verbal and physical altercation, at which time the female suspect took the victim's bag. The two suspects fled westbound on Wisconsin Avenue.



The victim did not suffer physical injuries and declined medical treatment.



Police say there was a delay in initial reporting of this incident due to gathering eyewitness accounts.





All Marquette students, faculty, staff, guests and visitors are reminded to:

