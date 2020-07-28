Marquette University police investigate robbery near 19th and Clybourn

MILWAUKEE -- The Marquette University Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened on campus -- near 19th and Clybourn on Tuesday morning, July 28.



A news release indicates the crime happened shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Officials say one suspect entered an unsecured work vehicle. The victims returned to the vehicle and witnessed the suspect going through the truck's contents. A second suspect approached and, after some pushing and shoving, lifted his shirt to reveal a weapon in his waistband and made a threat against the victims. The two suspects were joined by a third suspect and fled the scene with stolen property in an unknown vehicle.



Officials say the victims were not affiliated with Marquette University.



If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at 414-288-6800.