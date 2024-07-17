Marquette University police chase ends with crash at 35th and Vliet

article

A police chase by Marquette University police ends in a crash at 35th and Vliet in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 17.

Officials say MU officers spotted a vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide – and attempted to pull over the vehicle. A police chase followed – until the vehicle being chased collided with another vehicle at 35th and Vliet.

The driver was taken into custody.

Crash scene at 35th and Vliet, Milwaukee

The driver and occupants of the other vehicle were treated for minor injuries at the scene.