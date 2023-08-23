Marquette University move-in day; students, parents battle heat

The heat did not stop Marquette University students from moving into their dorms Wednesday, Aug. 23.

From settling in to meeting your roommate, college move-in day is rarely easy.

"It’s been stressful; nerve-wracking," said Nico Karris.

"This is the first time we see each other face to face. Hopefully he’s cool," said Bert Wirtz.

There is an added layer of stress for students like Wirtz – triple-digit temperatures. Outside the Common's dorms at Marquette, it was a hot, hazy, humid move-in morning.

"I’m happy I’m doing it now, too. It’s supposed to reach like 100 later, so if I had to stand out in the sun. I don’t want to melt," Wirtz said.

Families helped with the heavy lifting. They took shifts, and the university staggered move-in times to avoid crowding.

"I decided to wear shorts," said Bert Wirtz Sr.

Move-in day comes with tradition and emotion for Wirtz's father.

"I think the ride home will be a little heartbreaking," Wirtz Sr. said.

Parents FOX6 News spoke with had great advice – that today isn’t just about moving-in, but also about preparing for a new chapter in life.

"Remember the big picture of you’re here for school, and you’re here to get an education, you’re here to get a degree. You’re here to better yourself," said parent Michael Karris.

"There’s so many experiences I want him to take from this," Wirtz Sr. said.

On the hottest day of the week, parents have warm words.

"He’s a good student. I really feel like he’s going to thrive here. I’m just really excited for him," Wirtz Sr. said.