Marquette University institutes new COVID-19 safety precautions as students prepare to return

Marquette University students are moving back to campus starting on Saturday, Aug. 22 with new safety precautions in place due to COVID-19.

Marquette faculty is staggering when students arrive, limiting items they can bring in and banning larger items, such as futons -- part of a new look and new policies the university is instituting this fall.

"There's a whole new routine. We'll have COVID checks for every faculty and staff and student to basically check and report symptoms and get a green light or a no go," said Marquette Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Xavier Cole.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, students are headed back to school, moving into residence halls on Saturday ahead of in-person classes in a revamped environment.

Social distancing sign at a Marquette University residence hall

"Where the beds are, heads would be easily 15, maybe even 20 feet distance apart," said Mary Janz, executive director of housing and residence life. "We run between 95 and 100% occupancy.

Advertisement

"We've reduced to about 65% occupancy to be able to spread our students out, to be able to set aside some rooms for isolation and quarantine spaces."

Social distance measures in place at a Marquette University dining hall

Marquette facilities are being optimized for social distancing practices. In the classrooms, there are fewer desks as more students opt for online classes. Sixty-one percent of undergraduate students are taking in-person classes for the Fall 2020 semester -- compared to the typical 96%.

"This is an example of where now, 80% of our classes are under 20 students and our online offerings have increased 380%," said Lora Strigens, vice president for planning and facilities management.

Desks spaced out for social distancing in a Marquette University classroom

As some other universities across the U.S. are facing last-minute cancelations to in-person classes due to COVID-19, Cole said the decision to remain open was made carefully -- to stay open, it will depend on the students.

"We all have to lean forward toward the community to make good choices that help that to happen. With bad choices come bad outcomes," Cole said.

Move-in starts Saturday morning, Aug. 22. There will be extra staff on hand to manage any needs, and the university is also partnering with area hospitals to help with any possible medical needs.

