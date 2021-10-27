Marquette University dean killed, man pleads guilty

The man accused of killing Marquette University Dean Joe Daniels in a hit-and-run crash pleaded guilty to one charge on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Jordan Jones, 22, previously pleaded not guilty – but pleaded guilty Wednesday to driving without a license when he hit and killed Daniels in February 2020. A count of hit-and-run involving death was dismissed as part of plea negotiations.

Daniels, the dean of the university's business school, was trying to cross the street at 10th and Wisconsin when he was hit.

Joe Daniels

Jonnes convinced his girlfriend to switch seats with him in the vehicle after the crash and lie to police.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 3, 2022 – eight days before the two-year anniversary of the crash.

