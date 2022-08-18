Expand / Collapse search

Tolkein exhibit opening at Marquette's Haggerty Museum

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Tolkein exhibit opening at Marquette

A J.R.R. Tolkien exhibit opens at Marquette University's Haggerty Museum of Art. The university owns some of the "Lord of the Rings" author's artifacts.

MILWAUKEE - Marquette University owns some prized artifacts belonging to J.R.R. Tolkien, the author behind the legendary "Lord of the Rings" series.

As FOX6 Photojournalist Sam Gaudet shows, those artifacts are now on public display.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The exhibit opens at Marquette's Haggerty Museum of Art on Friday, Aug. 19 and runs through Dec. 12. General admission is $10, but kids and Marquette University students get in free.