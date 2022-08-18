Tolkein exhibit opening at Marquette's Haggerty Museum

Marquette University owns some prized artifacts belonging to J.R.R. Tolkien, the author behind the legendary "Lord of the Rings" series.

As FOX6 Photojournalist Sam Gaudet shows, those artifacts are now on public display.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The exhibit opens at Marquette's Haggerty Museum of Art on Friday, Aug. 19 and runs through Dec. 12. General admission is $10, but kids and Marquette University students get in free.