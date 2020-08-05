Marquette to reopen campus with hybrid learning, limited residency in fall

Marquette University on Wednesday, Aug. 5 announced that the campus will reopen for hybrid learning during the Fall 2020 semester.

The university said it will hold a blend of in-person and online instruction where possible with a reduced number of students living on campus.

To accommodate the change, additional online sections will be offered as necessary to meet student demand.

Undergraduate first-year students who elect fully online courses will be allowed to waive the on-campus residency requirement that is typically in place. Undergraduate sophomore students will have the option to opt-out of the requirement regardless of the course selections. Undergraduate juniors and seniors will have the option to opt-out of Marquette-operated apartment leases.

The university will also add staff to its medical clinic and contract with other medical providers to offer additional services during the pandemic.

Marquette's approach to reopening has been developed with the Medical College of Wisconsin using five gating criteria: testing results timing, percentage of positive tests, quarantine/isolation capacity, access to PPE and percentage of contacts reached within a 24-hour period when a positive case is confirmed.

More information will be available next week, the university said. CLICK HERE for additional details.

Statement from Marquette University: