Marquette students killed in crash; Amandria Brunner trial, day 3

The Brief Amandria Brunner’s homicide trial continued Wednesday in the crash that killed two Marquette lacrosse players. Prosecutors called one more witness before the defense presented its case. Closing arguments are also expected Wednesday, and the jury could get the case after that.



Testimony resumed Wednesday, June 17 in a homicide case tied to the crash that killed two Marquette University lacrosse players. Amandria Brunner is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

Prosecutors called one more witness Wednesday before resting their case. The defense now presents its case. Closing arguments are also expected Wednesday, and the jury could get the case after that.

On Tuesday, prosecutors showed surveillance video from the day of the crash, along with drone footage of the scene.

Case details

The backstory:

This is the first of two homicide cases connected to the deadly crash near 27th and St. Paul on Sept. 5, 2025.

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Scott Michaud, 19, and Noah Snyder, 20, died in the crash.

Prosecutors also played Milwaukee police body camera footage showing Brunner’s field sobriety test and hospital visit. Testimony indicated Brunner failed the test and had an elevated blood alcohol level.

An investigator testified data from Brunner’s vehicle showed she was driving 11 mph when the crash happened.

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A criminal complaint states Brunner was previously convicted of operating while intoxicated in 2003.

The investigator said the Jeep carrying the students was going 53 mph and sped through a yellow light.

Per court filings, investigators found Brunner sitting on a wall next to the crash scene. Court filings said she was on the phone with someone and said she was turning when another car hit her and "they are dead." She identified herself to police as the driver of the white Ford and said there was alcohol in her vehicle and she'd had two drinks before the crash.

Dig deeper:

Last month, prosecutors charged Marquette graduate Peter McColgan with two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. Prosecutors say McColgan was driving the Jeep carrying the students who died.

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