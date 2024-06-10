Michael Lovell dies, Marquette provost to serve as acting president

article

Marquette University announced Provost Kimo Ah Yun will serve as acting president following the death of Michael Lovell on Sunday, June 10.

The Board of Trustees elected Ah Yun, who joined the university in 2016 as dean of the Diederich College of Communication. He was named acting provost in 2018 and permanent provost in 2019.

"While this is an unfathomable loss and Mike Lovell is irreplaceable," Todd Adams, chair of the Marquette University Board of Trustees, said in a statement. "Mike would want us to make certain that we do everything possible to make sure that Marquette continues to shine its light for generations. Thus, the board is grateful to Acting President Ah Yun for agreeing to continue our important work."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Lovell, 57, died after a three-year battle with cancer. University officials said he passed away in Rome while on a mission trip.

Elected as Marquette University's 24th president in 2014, Lovell became the first lay person to lead the school. He previously served as the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee chancellor.

Related article

The university said resources are available for the campus community through Campus Ministry, the Faber Center, the Counseling Center and the Employee Assistance Program – which is available 24/7.

A campus prayer vigil is being planned, the university said. Funeral arrangements will be shared in Marquette Today when they are available.