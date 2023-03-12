Marquette police seek missing 12-year-old boy with autism

article

Marquette police need help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

William Flanigan was last seen near 18th and State on Sunday, March 12.

Police said the boy has mild autism and got into an argument with his foster mother, leaving a home near 14th and Highland around 6:30 p.m.

He's 5'4" tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood, a black T-shirt, black jogging pants with white stripes running down the legs and black snow boots.

Police said he is on foot and alone.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Marquette University Police Department at 414-288-6800.

