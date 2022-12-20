Marquette falls to Providence 103-98 in 2OT

article

Bryce Hopkins had 29 points and 23 rebounds — both career highs — and grabbed the offensive board on a missed free throw with 15 seconds left in the second overtime to help Providence run out the clock and beat No. 24 Marquette 103-98 on Tuesday night.

The Friars (10-3, 2-0 Big East) won their fourth straight game and improved to 4-0 in overtime this season.

Devin Carter and Ed Croswell scored 20 points apiece for Providence, which beat a ranked team for the fourth straight season.

Native Rhode Islander Tyler Kolek scored a career-high 29 points before fouling out in the second overtime, and Kam Jones added 24 points for the Golden Eagles (9-4, 1-1), who entered the AP Top 25 this week for the first time since last season.

Marquette blew a nine-point lead in the final minutes of regulation and rallied from an eight-point deficit in the first overtime. David Joplin hit a corner 3-pointer to give the Golden Eagles a 96-93 lead with just over two minutes left in the second OT, but Alyn Breed did the same at the other end to tie it.

It was 98-98 when Hopkins hit two free throws — he was 13 for 18 from the line — and then Joplin missed and Breed rebounded it. Croswell was fouled with 17 seconds left; he made the first free throw, and Hopkins got the rebound of the second.

Breed was fouled and made both free throws to clinch it. He finished with 13 points.