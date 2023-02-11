Black Business Expo: Marquette hosts local entrepreneurs

article

The Black Business Expo, hosted by Marquette University, celebrated Milwaukee's Black entrepreneurs Saturday, Feb. 11.

The event highlighted 40 local, Black-owned businesses. It included workshops, guest speakers and live entertainment.

"I felt like I was on an island by myself when I first got started, and so I felt that it's only right that I be able to give back," said Dr. Shontina Gladney, a guest speaker. "With this conference, it has been able to really connect individuals and allow for individuals to, first of all, see that 'Yes, I'm talking to you' when we're talking about entrepreneurship."

The Empowerment Group, which sponsored the expo, said the event is designed to make sure Black businesses and entrepreneurs are empowered to be successful.