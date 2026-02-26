Armed sexual assault, Marquette University police arrest suspect

article

The Brief Marquette University police arrested an armed sex assault and robbery suspect. The assault happened on 14th Street just north of campus on Feb. 18. MUPD said the suspect was not among those previously taken into custody.



The Marquette University Police Department on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection to an ongoing armed sexual assault and robbery that happened on Feb. 18.

What they're saying:

MUPD said investigators used all resources available to them, including mobile camera units in the neighborhood, to track down the suspect.

"I want to commend our team of officers for their commitment and dedication to identifying and taking this suspect into custody," MUPD Chief Edith Hudson said in a statement. "Our entire team of police officers, detectives, communication officers and public safety officers worked around the clock to achieve this outcome, and I want to recognize the high level of police and detective work that they displayed."

FOX6 News previously reported that MUPD made several arrests on unrelated warrants. MUPD said the suspect arrested on Thursday was not among those who had been taken into custody.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Via the Marquette University Police Department

The backstory:

It happened on 14th Street, between Kilbourn and State just north of the university campus, at around 2 a.m. on Feb. 18.

Police said a suspect approached the female victim with a weapon, sexually assaulted her and took her property. The victim, who was affiliated with the university, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The armed suspect ran north on 14th Street away from the scene, according to police.