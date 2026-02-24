Marquette student sex assault, robbery; warrants lead to possible suspect

The Brief Surveillance video captured a person near 14th and Kilbourn wearing white shoes, a black backpack and a tan hoodie. Court filings show police tracked a suspect to a house near 14th and Highland using video evidence. A man matching the description was arrested on unrelated warrants but not charged in the assault.



New details are emerging in the investigation of a sexual assault and robbery reported near the Marquette University campus, as court filings reveal how police identified a possible suspect.

What we know:

Marquette University said police made several arrests last week on unrelated warrants but made no arrests in the sexual assault case. However, court filings and jail records indicate one of those arrested is considered a suspect.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 18, surveillance cameras captured a person walking south on 14th Street wearing white shoes, a black backpack and a tan jacket or hooded sweatshirt.

Marquette University said a woman affiliated with the school was sexually assaulted and robbed in the area of 14th and Kilbourn.

Hours later, police were seen canvassing the neighborhood door to door.

Dig deeper:

According to court filings, the Marquette University Police Department reviewed area surveillance video and spotted a suspect running northbound on 14th and eventually crossing West Highland.

That investigation led MUPD, along with the Milwaukee Police Department and city inspectors, to a run-down house at the corner of 14th and Highland on Friday morning.

Court records state officers spoke with a man at the rear cottage who matched the suspect’s description.

As officers spoke with the man, an officer noticed a coat matching the suspect’s clothing underneath a porch. Inside that coat, court filings say, was a gun. A search warrant indicates police found a black backpack, white shoes and a tan hoodie inside the cottage.

The man — whom FOX6 is not naming because he has not been charged in connection — was arrested at the scene on open misdemeanor and felony warrants dating back to 2023.

According to jail and court records, he has not been arrested or charged in connection with the sexual assault.

Marquette University said Monday that police took several suspects into custody on unrelated warrants and made no arrests in the assault case. University police say the investigation remains ongoing.